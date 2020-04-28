AccuWeather -- Another round of wet weather is set to march across much of the East this week, with the threat of strong winds and localized flooding.

AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate the threat for thunderstorm activity will translate eastward into Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather in the Mississippi Valley expected on Tuesday.

Wind gusts within some of the stronger storms could have serious impacts on outdoor hospital tents and testing centers.

Rain will arrive in western Pennsylvania and western New York by Wednesday afternoon, spreading through parts of the Northeast on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Instead of being able to do socially distant activities outdoors, the rain and wind may force quarantined residents during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay indoors.

"Localized flooding will be concern in many portions of the East once again as this next round of downpours moves through areas that have already had a wet April," said Sojda.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the only locations east of the Mississippi River to currently have dry conditions is Florida and along the Gulf Coast.

From March 1 through April 26, Detroit has received over 5.5 inches of rain, almost 120% of normal for that stretch of time. Washington, D.C. also has recorded 120% of their normal rainfall during that time, coming in around 7.2 inches.

Places like Nashville and Atlanta have been even wetter, with 153% and 164% of their normal rainfall, respectively.

Rain and thunderstorms from this next storm are expected to reach all of these areas, and even some of the drought-stricken locations like Florida.