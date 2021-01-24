Williamsport, Pa. – Keep your shovel and rock salt handy: a snowfall early this week could cover some parts of northcentral Pennsylvania in 4-6" of the white stuff, the National Weather Service forecasts.

In Williamsport, there's a slight chance of snow after 2 p.m. on Monday, with actual snowfall expected to begin Monday night, mainly after 8 p.m., the NWS said. Monday night's low will be near 27 degrees and chance of precipitation is 100%.

Snow will continue into Tuesday, mainly before 2 p.m., with a high near 35 degrees and a 100% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

For specifics about your city's expected weather, check out the National Weather Service website.