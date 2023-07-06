6 p.m. update: Route 405 SB in Milton Borough, Northumberland County is now open.

--

Montoursville, Pa – A portion of Route 405 (North Front Street) is closed between First and Second Streets in Milton Borough, Northumberland County due to downed utilities.

A truck detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail), Interstate 180 eastbound, Route 147 southbound to Route 254 westbound is in place. Passenger cars may detour using local roads.

The roadway is expected to be closed until tomorrow, Friday, July 7, according to PennDOT.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.