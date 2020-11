Snyder County, Pa. -- A logging accident took the life of a man from central Pennsylvania this weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove reported to a call at 4397 Middle Creek Rd., Penn Township, Snyder County, on Saturday, Oct. 31, according to Trooper Sara Barrett.

The victim was identified as Wayne Krazter Jr., 31, of Port Trevorton. Police called the nature of the incident, which happened at 12:45 p.m., accidental.