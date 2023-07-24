As Shark Week 2023 gets underway, we are celebrating with a list of pop culture sharks that remind us of childhood memories and memes of years past. Do you have a favorite?

Bruce — "Jaws"

Bruce is the antagonist Great White Shark from the 1975 Jaws franchise. The movie follows a police chief, Martin Brody, who hunts a man-eating a great white shark that attacks beachgoers at a summer resort town, according to Wikipedia.

The shark's name, Bruce, originates from the name given to the animatronics shark model by Steven Spielberg, the director of the film.

Baby Shark

The beloved/hated children’s song, “Baby Shark,” went viral after it was released by South Korean entertainment group Pinkfong in 2016. The YouTube music video became the first on the site to reach 10 billion views, and after hitting 12 billion views in April 2023, it became the most-viewed video of all time on YouTube, according to Wikipedia.

The song’s success led to a television series, a book deal, and a line of merchandise.

Left Shark — Super Bowl meme

The star of the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t the headline star, Katy Perry. It was her backup dancer, dubbed “Left Shark” by the internet, who stole the spotlight.

His dance moves, completely out of sync with Perry’s performance of “Teenage Dream,” as well as the other backup dancers, made him an instant meme. Bryan Gaw, who’d been a dancer on Perry’s tour for five years, told an NPR reporter he improvised his infamous moves during the halftime show in Glendale, AZ.

Bruce — "Finding Nemo"

An animated great white shark, Bruce is the villain of the Disney Pixar's standout classic “Finding Nemo,” a movie that once held the record for highest grossing film in history, reported Today.com. The voice of Bruce is played by Barry Humphries, according to centerforsurfresearch.org.

