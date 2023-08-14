Bringing fashion and flavor together, Pop-Tarts and Crocs are teaming up to create Pop-Tarts "Croc-Tarts."

The limited edition design comes with one pair of custom Crocs Classic Clogs featuring Pop-Tarts-inspired Jibbitz charms and a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts with Crocs-shaped candy Jibbitz charms to eat and decorate atop your pastry. Wear your Pop-Tarts and eat them too.

"Pop-Tarts has been committed to inventive snacking since we first turned toast and jam into an iconic, irresistible toaster pastry, and our latest ingenious collab further lets fans get creative and express themselves while challenging the idea of where Pop-Tarts can show up, and what can show up on a Pop-Tart toaster pastry," said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts.

"When thinking about bringing these two iconic and beloved brands together, we couldn't help but notice the uncanny similarity of the Crocs shoes and Unfrosted Pop-Tarts. We're excited to unveil our newest snacking twist, an interactive experience where fans can add flavor to both using fun and distinct charms."

Fans can also enter for a chance to purchase the Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts Kit on croc-tarts.com beginning Aug. 9, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET., with three additional drops on Aug. 11, Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.

Fans will either receive an email notifying them they were selected to purchase or an email notifying them to try their luck again during the next drop.

