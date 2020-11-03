Since 7 a.m. this morning, people across the region have been lining up at the polls to cast their vote in this year's historic election.

We'll be updating this article all day to keep you updated on what's happening at polling places across the region, including a look at lines, voter turnout numbers, instances of voter intimidation–and more.

Last Updated: 4:04 p.m

At 4:00 p.m. voter number 442 cast their ballot at the Presbyterian Church in Montoursville. The line reportedly took about 5 minutes.

Williamsport 6th Ward at the West End Community Center had voter number 449 and 450 cast their ballots at 3:30 p.m.

At 2:35 p.m., there was no line at the Baptist Church in Loyalsock Township when voter number 606 cast their vote.

Voter number 218 cast their ballot at St. Paul Cavalry United Methodist on Memorial Ave in Williamsport. There was reportedly no line.

Voter number 476 cast their ballot at the polling place in Woodward Township at 2:25 p.m.

The polling place at Old Lycoming Township has had 738 voters as of 2:15 p.m. There is reportedly a 15-20 min wait time.

Voter number 417 cast their vote at the Cogan Station Polling Place in Lycoming County at 2:05 p.m. There was reportedly no line.

Buffalo Township's Polling Place continues to have a long line stretching outside the building as of 2:00 p.m.

Voter number 648 cast their ballot at Loyalsock #7 at 1:30 p.m.

The polling location at Millville Borough in Columbia county reports that they have just passed 200 voters as of 1:35 p.m.

Williamsport #14 reportedly had 455 voters as of 1:30 p.m.

Voter number 167 cast their ballot at 1:00 p.m. at Lewisburg Ward #1 location at the Masonic Lodge in Union County.

As of 12:02 p.m., the line at Old Lycoming Township is the shortest it has been all day and the line has extended to the bike path all morning, according to an individual directing traffic nearby.

As of 11:45 a.m., Williamsport #4 and Williamsport #12 had medium-sized lines and Williamsport #5 has had 259 voters.

Voter number 210 cast their ballot at Lycoming College Polling Place in Williamsport at 11:44 a.m.

Williamsport 11 had no line at 11:38 a.m. Voter number 374 had just cast their ballot.

In Washington Township at the Elimsport UM Church location voter number 296 cast their ballot at 11:30 a.m. It reportedly took about 10 minutes to vote.

As of 11:30 a.m., voter number 453 cast their ballot at the Wolf Township Polling Place in Lycoming County.

West End Christian Community Center in Newberry had 259 voters as of 11:15 a.m.

Polling place #256 Presbyterian Church in Montoursville had no line at 11:15 a.m.

Voter number 183 cast their vote at Williamsport #8 at 11:15 a.m. There was no line.

West End Christian Community Center in Newberry reports a small line which is moving quickly as of 11:00 a.m. The constable is no longer at the door.

The Polling Place in Piatt Township in Lycoming County had no line at 10:45 as voter number 205 cast their vote.

Voter number 274 cast their ballot at 10:45 a.m at polling place #256 in Montoursville.

In Mill Creek Township in Lycoming County voter number 104 cast their vote at 10:45 a.m. without any line.

Peter Herdic High Rise on Center St. in Williamsport reported that earlier the line was out around the building and around the street. At 10:45 a.m. the line was "medium-sized and moving quickly."

East Buffalo Township #4 at the Weis Center has had 143 voters and there is no line as of 10:10 a.m.

Voters number 332 and 333 cast their ballots at Loyalsock Township Polling Place at 10:00 a.m. after waiting in line for about 20 minutes.

Voter number 187 cast their ballot at All Saints Episcopal Church, Selinsgrove Borough #2 at 10:00 a.m after waiting in line for 7 minutes.

Milton #5 at 9:55 a.m reports a line was "not moving at all."

Old Lycoming Township's polling place reportedly had over 100 people in line at 9:45 a.m., when voter number 301 cast their ballot.

Over 60 voters had cast their votes at Porter Township in Jersey Shore by 9:30 a.m.

Union County Public Library has had 202 voters as of 9:30 a.m.

Voter number 100 cast their ballot at a polling location in White Deer Township at 9:00 a.m. There was reportedly a short line of about 25 people.

West Chillisquaque Township's polling location had a long, socially distanced line outside the building at 8:30 a.m.

A lengthy line formed at the polling place for Turnbit Township in Milton at 8:45 a.m.

Voter number 116 cast their ballot at Weis Center, Lewisburg 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Milton Ward 3 had a "medium" line at 8:50 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., voter number 64 and number 65 cast their vote in Picture Rocks Borough after a short wait.

In Northumberland County at the West Chillisquaque Township Building there was a long line that wrapped around the building at 8:20 a.m. and one voter waited 1 1/2 hours to vote.

West End Christian Community Center in Newberry reportedly had an armed constable at the door telling voters they did not not wear a mask or social distance at 8:00 a.m.

Lewisburg #4 had a line of 8 people at 8:00 a.m.

At Presbyterian Church in Montoursville there was no line but the building was very full. Voter number 90 voted at 8:00 a.m.

Kelly 1 Precinct in Union County had a small line at 8:00 a.m. which took about 15-20 minutes.

Good Will Hose Co. in Northumberland county had a line that took about 30 minutes at 7:15 a.m.

Milton #5 had long at 7:15 a.m.

Loyalsock #6 had a line down the sidewalk at 7:45 a.m.

Voter number 8 cast their vote at Herdic High Rise in Williamsport at 7:15 a.m.

800 W. Central Avenue in South Williamsport had 15 people cast their vote by 7:15 a.m. and the line moved quickly.