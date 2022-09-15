Williamsport, Pa. — The polling place for Loyalsock Township 1st precinct will be temporarily changed for the November 8 General Election ONLY, due to construction at the regular facility.

This decision was approved by the commissioners during the Sept. 12 Board of Elections meeting.

The temporary polling place for Loyalsock Township 1st Precinct will be the STEP Loyalsock Center for Healthy Aging, located at 1607 Four Mile Drive. Notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the precinct.

On Election Day, voters of the 1st Precinct should park in the main parking lot of the STEP Center and proceed on foot through the chain link fence to the rear entrance. Follow signs for Loyalsock Township 1st Precinct.

The polling place for Loyalsock Township 1st Precinct will revert to its normal location, St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, for future elections.

During the meeting, the commissioners also rescinded the recently approved referendum that would’ve determined whether electronic voting systems would continue to be used in Lycoming County.

The referendum was rescinded after the Pennsylvania Department of State sent a letter informing the county that the referendum violated the Help America Vote Act, passed in 2002.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.