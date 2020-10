Flemington, Pa. – Someone stole a political sign from the front yard of a residence in Flemington Borough, state police at Lamar reported.

Between 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 6 a.m. Oct. 18, a Biden-Harris campaign sign was taken from a front yard in the 200 block of James Street, Trooper Matthew Dillon said.

The victim of the theft is listed as a 81-year-old male in the press release.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact PSP Lamar," Dillon wrote.