Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County Women Democrats may be a political minority in a predominantly Republican area, but that hasn’t stopped the group from supporting their candidates–in a big way.

“I think the billboards help put out the message. Lycoming county is a very Republican area, and the billboards give the democratic people in the county encouragement. They’re happy to see that something is being done to represent the democratic side and to get the message out,” said Linda Sosniak, Chair of the Lycoming County Women Democrats.

The group currently has five billboards, with two more on the way, which are located in various areas around Lycoming County. Lycoming county, like much of Central Pennsylvania, is a predominantly Republican area.

When Sosniak had the idea of putting up a billboard, she posted on Facebook to see if individuals were interested. She immediately received positive feedback. Sosniak, along with volunteers of all ages, set to work.

The Lycoming Women Democrats hosted a bake sale in the Spring and sold homemade face masks with democratic print. At the same time, donations for a billboard continued to roll in.

The group had hoped to raise $2,500, the cost of one billboard. They ended up raising $8,500–enough for multiple billboards.

Soon after the first billboard went up along Route 15 in Lycoming County, a blog post about the billboards went viral on the political site, Daily KOS. People across the country read the story and started to donate to the Lycoming County Women Democrats.

“I was shocked when the donations started rolling in. In 3 days, we got $11,000 dollars,” said Sosniak. The money will be used for more billboards, advertisements in local publications, and to mail postcards with the names of local Democratic candidates.

Pennsylvania is predicted to be the deciding state of the 2020 election. Experts are predicting rural areas, like Lycoming county, will play a key role in deciding the vote.

Sosniak hopes the billboards and postcards will motivate people to vote and encourage them to educate themselves about all the candidates and vote for who they think will represent them best.

“Our main goal is to reach out to everyone because we’re hoping to educate. The majority of our signs are not negative. They are positive and enforce things Biden and our local candidates bring to the table,” said Sosniak.

With tensions running high leading up the election, reported thefts of political yard signs and vandalism targeting both political parties are common. In Lycoming county, a popular billboard featuring President Trump fondly referred to as “Big Bertha,” received over $5,000 worth of damage due as a result of vandalism.

Despite the growing division, Sosniak hopes that people in the community will be able to find a common ground.

“We need to be involved in the community; it can’t just be politics all the time,” she said. There’s a lot need out there. From both the Republican and Democrat perspective, it almost seems like we’re enemies and we’re not. We do believe in the same things.”