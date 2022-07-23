Williamsport, Pa. — A woman told police she was knocked unconscious and had a tooth dislodged from her jaw after a relative punched her twice during an argument.

Andrew Mark Shaffer, 34, of Williamsport was charged after officers with the Old Lycoming Township Police Department investigated the July 19 incident. A witness told officer Dalton Lovell that Shaffer shoved the woman prior to punching her twice in the face near the 300 block of Grimesville Road in Old Lycoming Township.

The accuser was transported to UPMC Williamsport Trauma Center on the night of the incident to receive treatment for her injuries.

Shaffer was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment during a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon. Shaffer was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Court records show Shaffer will appear before Solomon on July 26 for a preliminary hearing.

