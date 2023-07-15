Elysburg, Pa. — An argument at a local campground ended with one woman behind bars and another at the hospital with a slashed throat.

Jessica Marie Bertholf, 32, allegedly cut the woman's throat after the pair had been arguing all day at Knoebels Amusement Resort, according to Locust Township Officer Anthony Kankowski. The argument eventually spilled over to a physical fight when they returned to their campsite at the park's campground around 2 p.m.

The reported victim, a 41-year-old Effort woman, was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with a several-inches long slash to her throat, Kankowski said.

Bertholf, East Stroudsburg, told police she and the woman were arguing earlier in the day "over issues" and they were supposed to stay away from each other. The victim had been flirting with an unknown male at the park, Bertholf told police.

When they returned to their campsite, they began bickering again and the victim threatened to leave, which would leave Bertholf and her daughter stranded, she said. When the woman began unloading some of Bertholf's things from her truck, a cooler of ice water was accidentally dumped over Bertholf's daughter.

Bertholf reportedly "flipped out" and grabbed a knife to slash the front tire of the woman's truck, arrest papers say. The woman ran to Bertholf, grabbed her hair, and tried to pull her to the ground. That's when Bertholf turned and swung the knife at the victim, slashing her throat, Kankowski said.

Bertholf was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned before District Judge Doug Brewer on Saturday and taken to Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Craig Long's office on July 25 at 1 p.m.

Bertholf is already facing charges in her home county of Monroe, where she's been charged with unlawfully disseminating of intimate images.

