Berwick, Pa. — A 65-year-old Berwick woman stole a credit card and used it to buy beer, cigars, and cigarettes, police say.

Linda M. Skiba also tried to rent a room at a motel using the stolen card and used her own name, which helped police identify her, court records show.

A woman contacted police on July 17 after getting a call from Capitol One, saying her card had been used multiple times for suspicious purchases. The first was at a gas station in Briar Creek for $40 and the second was for an attempted room rental at the Relax Inn on Route 11 in Scott Township.

She contacted the motel and discovered a woman who identified herself as Linda Skiba had tried to use the card.

There were an additional three purchases from the Food Express, 1545 W. Front Street, Berwick, the following day, records show. Surveillance video shows Skiba pulling into the convenience store and buying two Natural Light beers, two packs of cigars, and a pack of Montego Gold 100 cigarettes. She also drives her vehicle to the pump and pumps $10 of gasoline, police say.

Skiba, S. Orchard Street, was charged with two counts of access device fraud, and theft. Police have not been able to locate Skiba, so a preliminary hearing date has not been set.

