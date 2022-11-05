Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks.

Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already.

A few days later, the man received a notice from First Keystone Community Bank about a new account opened in his name, which he denied doing, charges state. The teller reportedly said Oboro had come into the bank with his information, saying she needed to open the account for her son. Oboro brought in the reimbursement check, then withdrew that money five days later, on Aug. 10, according to records.

Oboro is also being investigated for stealing $500 from the man's account on Aug. 8, court papers say.

Oboro was charged with forgery and identity theft.

