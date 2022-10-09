Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman was caught trying to pass off a drug-free urine sample as her own, police say.

Tiffany A Utt, reportedly hid a glass tube under her clothes when she arrived at the Columbia County Probation office for a scheduled appointment on Sept. 2.

Parole Officer Angela Hewett asked Utt to provide a urine sample, but while Utt was doing that, Hewett heard a puncture sound, charges say. Hewett also noticed Utt wasn't standing up straight but leaning over with her hands up her shirt.

A search of Utt allegedly turned up a glass tube with foil covering the opening and secured in place with a rubber band hidden under her clothes.

The sample Utt provided tested negative for drugs, Hewett noted.

Utt told police she brought along the urine because she never provides enough on her own for a sample, but also reportedly admitted she had used methamphetamine the day before.

Utt has a history of drug arrests dating back to last year, records show.

Utt, Railroad Street, was charged with using drug-free urine to produce a deceitful test result. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 12 in front of District Judge Russell Lawton at 9:30 a.m.

Docket sheet

