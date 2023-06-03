Williamsport, Pa. — A local man is accused of punching a woman and choking her with one hand.

Conard William Carpenter, 27, of Williamsport allegedly attacked his girlfriend on May 21 just before 9 p.m. near the 2900 block of Heshbon Road, state police said. An argument started just as the woman got home from work, according to the complaint.

The accuser attempted to take her child to another room, but Carpenter followed, Trooper Bryan Carlson said. He allegedly grabbed her several times and threw her against furniture. At one point, Carpenter attempted to push her down steps, according to the affidavit.

She was able to catch herself on the railing. Carpenter then strangled her with his hand, Carlson said. The woman told police she almost lost consciousness.

Carpenter was charged with aggravated assault and strangulation. Both felonies. He was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Carpenter was released on $25,000 monetary bail on May 25. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Williamsport Solomon this month for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

