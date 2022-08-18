Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman is accused of strangling her boyfriend after they fought over money, according to police.

Berwick officers were called to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street just before midnight on July 26 for a reported fight. When they arrived, they found Anthony Torres bleeding from multiple scratches on his neck, charges say.

Police spoke with Torres' girlfriend, 52-year-old Lorri A. Disidoro, who reportedly said she'd been trying to leave the house when Torres "got into" her face and started arguing with her.

They'd been fighting about their financial situation, Disidoro told police. She was sick of him asking her for money and she was tired of having to take care of him, she continued. After she packed her bags and tried to leave, she had to push Torres out of the way multiple times, which is how he got scratched, she said.

Torres disputed her version of events, telling police he had gone back into the house to get his belongings and Disidoro got angry and grabbed him by the neck. She applied enough pressure on his neck that he had trouble breathing for nearly a minute, arrest papers say. The scratches on his neck allegedly came from her fingernails.

The physical evidence corroborated Torres' story, police say. Disidoro was charged with strangulation and simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 1:45 p.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman.

Docket sheet

