Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was sent to the hospital after being assaulted inside her home.
Antoine Atkinson allegedly punched the accuser just after 1 a.m. on May 23 after they argued about his infidelity. The accuser was packing Atkinson’s belongings prior to the assault inside a home near the 1600 block of Sherman Street, Williamsport Police Officer Tom Bortz said.
The accuser allegedly told the 38-year-old Atkinson not to touch her just prior to the assault, according to Bortz.
She was taken to UPMC Williamsport for injuries sustained during the attack, police said. A CAT scan revealed a contusion on the accuser's left eye orbital. She also received stitches and was evaluated for a possible facial fracture, according to the complaint.
Atkinson is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats. All are misdemeanors.
He is being held on $25,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison awaiting a June 1 preliminary hearing.