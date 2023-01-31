Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance.

Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said.

On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of fentanyl for $430 after being picked up from an apartment by the informant. Linville was paid $350 by the same informant on June 7 for 50 bags of the substance, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said.

In mid-July, Linville met the informant a third time and sold them 2.9 grams of crack for $250, according to the affidavit.

Linville, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing, was released from custody on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Welickovitch approved charges for Linville on Jan. 24 and they were filed through Judge Biichle’s office.

Docket sheet

