Danville, Pa. — Milton State Police said a man placed a woman in a choke hold and held a knife to her throat after becoming upset over a two-day drinking bender.

When State Police spoke with Robert Patrick Hayden, 52, of Danville on the afternoon of April 4, he told them he used a knife to puncture a box of wine. Hayden told police he dumped the wine down a drain, but never touched the woman.

According to the report from Trooper Matthew Lesher, the accuser said Hayden placed her into a choke hold before he held a knife to her throat. Authorities described the knife as approximately 12 to 14 inches in length.

Lesher observed bruising under the woman’s chin when he spoke with her at a residence near the 200 block of Pepper Hills Drive in Montour County. According to the report, the accuser told authorities Hayden was mad because she had been drinking for the past two days.

“He (Hayden) claims he never touched (accuser) nor threatened her in any way shape or form,” wrote Lesher.

Hayden was charged with two second-degree felonies in strangulation and aggravated assault. Court records show he was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment.

Hayden was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Marvin Shrawder. He will appear next for a preliminary hearing on April 13.

