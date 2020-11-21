Williamsport, Pa. – A Reading woman faces an aggravated assault charge in Lycoming County after allegedly kicking a police officer in the genitals at a local hotel.

Williamsport City Police Officer Brett Garbrick said they received a report of "an intoxicated woman with a possible mental health issue" in Room 413 of the Holiday Inn, 100 Pine Street.

The room was occupied by Lisa R. Llewellyn, 55, according to police. Garbrick said Llewellyn was clearly intoxicated and had vomited in the room.

"We attempted to have her speak with EMS, however, Llewellyn began pacing the hallway screaming and shouting," Garbrick said. "She was given multiple warnings to stop, however, continued to the point that another patron of the hotel came out and asked her to be quiet."

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the elevator.

"While in the elevator, Llewellyn kicked Officer Stevens in the leg and then again in the genitals," Garbrick wrote. "While being transported into the department, Llewellyn urinated in her pants."

Llewellyn was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, and one summary count of public drunkenness.

She was confined briefly to county prison on Nov. 10 in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail before posting the amount through a bondsman later that day.

