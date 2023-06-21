Williamsport, Pa. — A woman allegedly exposed her buttocks to several people, including children, after being asked to pull her pants up.

A witness asked Myisha Kashe Jenkins to make the adjustment to her outfit on May 31 in the 2500 block of Federal Avenue, police said. Instead, she pulled her pants down the remainder of the way, exposing her buttocks and thong underwear, according to multiple witnesses.

The 34-year-old Jenkins allegedly taunted a mother and two minor children. She said, “You're just mad you don’t have these Yeeks” while allegedly “twerking” and bending over, according to the complaint.

Jenkins admitted to exposing herself while police recorded her with a body camera, investigators said.

Jenkins is charged with opens lewdness and disorderly conduct. No bail is listed for her.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is scheduled for July 25.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.