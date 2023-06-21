Williamsport, Pa. — A woman allegedly exposed her buttocks to several people, including children, after being asked to pull her pants up.
A witness asked Myisha Kashe Jenkins to make the adjustment to her outfit on May 31 in the 2500 block of Federal Avenue, police said. Instead, she pulled her pants down the remainder of the way, exposing her buttocks and thong underwear, according to multiple witnesses.
The 34-year-old Jenkins allegedly taunted a mother and two minor children. She said, “You're just mad you don’t have these Yeeks” while allegedly “twerking” and bending over, according to the complaint.
Jenkins admitted to exposing herself while police recorded her with a body camera, investigators said.
Jenkins is charged with opens lewdness and disorderly conduct. No bail is listed for her.
A preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is scheduled for July 25.