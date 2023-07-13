Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An investigation into a house fire that authorities deemed arson in July of 2022 has resulted in the arrest of the homeowner.

A fire marshal was called to the scene of the July 2022 fire at 1951 Inverness Road, Loyalsock Township, after several points of origin were located throughout the home.

State Police Fire Marshal Nathan Birth conducted a lengthy investigation from July 13, 2022 through June 28, 2023 on the origin and cause of a fire at the home the morning of July 5, 2022. According to Birth's report, he identified four separate areas of origin in the home.

The house belonged to Alexandrea Helena Sheffield, 40, who relocated from Loyalsock to Pangburn, AK, police said. The fire occurred less than two months after it was listed by a realtor.

Trooper Birth said he found multiple points of origin, "which is not typical of accidental or natural caused fires," he wrote.

One point was next to a fireplace on the first floor, according to Birth. Cardboard boxes that contained “various light combustibles and various kitchenware” were placed at the origin point, Birth said.

A second point on a stove in the kitchen was discovered next, investigators said. Personal mail, a green nylon bag, and melted plastic were placed on the top of the stove, he added.

“No other nearby materials, to include light plastic water bottles, appeared to have sustained thermal impingement consistent with temperatures that would have ignited these items on the stove,” Birth said.

The third point of origin, which officers claimed to be the most damaged from the fire, was in a basement crawl space, according to their report.

“This floor joist channel exhibited fire patterns not consistent with an electrical malfunction, which is the only other possible cause of a fire in this area of the crawl space,” Birth said after his investigation.

Debris was located below the floor joist channel, police said. The items were staged and ignited with a handheld ignition device, they added.

A space heater on top of a table with a damaged power cord and two heating lamps was believed to be the fourth point of origin, according to state police investigators.

According to Birth, "a known person to PSP came to PSP Montoursville and advised they had information regarding the fire at Sheffield's residence" on July 8, 2022. That person said Sheffield asked them to help burn her home down, Birth said. Sheffield would allegedly pay them after collecting insurance money on the home.

The witness claimed Sheffield took them around the house to show where to start the fire, according to the complaint. They described the places investigators identified as points of origin for the fire, Birth said.

“These details would have only been known if, in fact, he/she had a prior conversation with Sheffield about them,” Birth said. “The source implicated his/herself in an arson conspiracy without ever receiving benefit.”

Between July 13, 2022 and June 28, 2023, investigators obtained "multiple sealed search warrants" served on communication providers, social media platforms, and for physical devices belonging to Sheffield and others involved, according to the police affidavit. Records showed "deceptive communications" and also indicated that Sheffield deleted several messages before speaking with police, Birth continued.

State Police also worked with State Farm Insurance throughout the investigation. Sheffield and her daughter allegedly lied to investigators and provided facts that contradicted previous stories, according to the police report. Birth called the information “false” in his report.

An Arson Reporting Immunity Act (ARIA) letter was sent to State Farm that indicated Sheffield was amid financial arrears and facing foreclosure on the home, investigators said.

Sheffield allegedly removed items from the home prior to setting the fire, according to Birth. She also made insurance claims for items that were not inside the home or damaged by the fire, he said.

Sheffield was charged with arson-danger of death, arson-intent to collect insurance, false insurance claim, and conspiracy to commit arson. All are felonies.

She was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor attempt to mislead a public servant and false swearing.

Sheffield was also charged in May of 2022 with third-degree retail theft after being caught leaving a Weis Markets with stolen merchandise, and a summary parking offense. She posted $15,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon.

Judge Gary Whiteman set bail at $75,000 monetary during an arraignment at the end of June. Unable to post, Sheffield to taken into custody and held at the Lycoming County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17 with Whiteman.

