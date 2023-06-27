Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man allegedly delivered crack to an informant at the same spot three different times.

Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit looked on as Ernest Jackson delivered the narcotics in three separate instances in January, according to the complaint. The 50-year-old Jackson met the informant in the 100 block of Brandon Place, police said.

Jackson arrived at the location in a black GMC pickup truck. He then gave the informant crack while detectives watched, according to the investigators.

Jackson is being charged with three counts each of criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are felonies.

He posted $75,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody. A preliminary hearing was continued last week and moved to July 6.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.