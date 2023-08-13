Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming Regional Police Department are looking for a man accused of violating a Protection From Abuse order.

A warrant for William Jamie Mundell, 35, was issued this week through the office of Judge William Solomon.

Anyone with information about Mundell’s whereabouts should call Officer Stephanie Neeper at 570-323-4987, ext. 225.

