Bloomsburg, Pa. — A homeowner's surveillance camera and DNA from a discarded cigar led to an arrest in a stabbing late last year, police say.

Timothy Lee Lynch, 39, is now facing felony aggravated assault charges for the stabbing on East Seventh Street in Bloomsburg on Dec. 10.

Here's what court papers say happened:

A male came to the police station just after 5 p.m. to report that he'd been stabbed. There was a large, fresh blood stain on the back of his hooded sweatshirt and a vertical slit in the material. Muscle and clotted blood was protruding from the stab wound, which had started to swell, said Officer Joshua Dombrosky.

The man told police he was walking near Catherine Street when three males approached him wearing masks. One of them men stabbed him in an unprovoked attack, he added.

Police recognized the alleged victim as the passenger who fled from a traffic stop earlier that day. When police questioned the driver of that car, Francesa Carucci, about the stabbing, she agreed to turn over her phone. In it, Dombrosky found a text message from her to a person named "E," stating, "Lynch just got into a fight he needs you at the house."

Carucci admitted there had been trouble between the accused stabber and his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day, but the fight hadn't been violent.

At the hospital where he was being treated, the alleged victim told police he wasn't sure if he had "pissed somebody off or not" but still maintained he didn't know who the attacker was. He gave police a more detailed description of where the stabbing took place, and police canvassed that area for home security systems that may have caught the attack.

One homeowner had surveillance that showed the stabbing, Dombrosky said. The man was walking with three other males when one of the men, later identified as Lynch, pulled out a large knife and stabbed the alleged victim in the back. Lynch was smoking a cigar at the time and dropped it when he stabbed the man.

Officers searched the area, found the cigar, and sent it to the state police crime lab for testing. Lynch was brought in to give a DNA sample, which was an eventual match for the cigar found at the site of the stabbing. Police also used his phone's location to track him to the area at the time of the attack.

Lynch, Glenn Avenue, Bloomsburg, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.