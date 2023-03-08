Bloomsburg, Pa. — A college student was charged after police say she brought her 17-year-old sister to a fraternity party, where the teen got so drunk that she had to be taken to the hospital.

Bloomsburg University student Marissa N. Coyle, 19, admitted she took her sister to a Delta Kappa Epsilon party on Iron Street on Feb. 10 so the teen could "see what it was like" before she went to college, police say.

Officers were notified by resident advisors in Coyle's dormitory that a group of people had carried a girl into a room around 10:30 p.m. The girl appeared to be intoxicated and was barely conscious, charges say. When Sgt. Paul Allen of the BU police department arrived, he found the 17-year-old slumped over with her head on a desk. She was not responsive at first, but she eventually opened her eyes briefly, Allen said. The teen reportedly wasn't able to lift her head or keep her eyes open and didn't seem to understand that police were talking to her.

Allen was able to get a breath test, which showed her blood alcohol level was .179%, charges say. Due to her nearly unresponsive state, she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Coyle allegedly admitted she didn't call for help for her sister, saying she had tried to make the teen throw up and drink water instead. She also admitted she didn't keep watch on her sister throughout the night, but did know she was drinking alcohol, Allen noted.

Coyle, Flanders, NJ, was charged with corruption of minors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 8:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.