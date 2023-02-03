Lock Haven, Pa. — A man accused of masturbating in front of a 15-year-old while asking her to participate will face multiple felony counts, according to the Clinton County District Attorney.

A juvenile said James Paul Winslow, 36, of Lock Haven, entered her bedroom late at night on Feb. 26, 2022, and woke her up. He was displaying pornography on his cell phone and exposing himself, according to a police affidavit.

During a Dec. 29 interview, the juvenile told investigators at the Centre County Child Advocacy Center that Winslow requested her to “help me with this” as he allegedly masturbated in front of her.

She told him “no” several times, according to the affidavit, but Winslow requested she use her feet to fulfill his request.

The accuser did confide the incident to an adult. Officers interviewed that adult and Winslow's girlfriend during the investigation.

According to their findings, Winslow is known to view pornography on his cell phone frequently.

“[Interviewee] said that they had to block all communication with him as Winslow wanted to move in with them,” said Bryan Burger of the Mill Hall Police Department.

Those observations of Winslow’s behavior were also confirmed by his girlfriend. She told Burger he watched pornographic videos on his phone, according to an affidavit.

“I also asked her if Winslow has as foot fetish and she stated that he does have that fetish,” Burger said.

Mill Hall Police interviewed Winslow on Jan. 24 and asked if he had a foot fetish. Winslow replied, “ewww no feet are gross they stink.” They asked if he had masturbated in front of the teenager, to which he allegedly replied, “that’s gross.”

“I asked him if he watches porn videos on his phone and he said he watches Porn Hub as well as other pornography video sites,” Burger said.

After giving permission to look through his phone, Winslow told Berger he would find pictures of naked girls and weed on it. Despite giving permission to look at the phone, Winslow would not give Berger the password to open it, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Winslow was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, criminal attempt at corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and criminal attempt-indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age during a preliminary arraignment on Jan. 27.

Unable to post $67,000 monetary bail, Winslow went sent to the Clinton County Prison to await a Feb. 6 preliminary hearing with Judge Frank Mills.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.