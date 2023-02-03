Williamsport, Pa. — Police discovered more than 60 grams of cocaine and a stolen firearm during a raid on a suspected drug house in the city.

A baggy with nearly 46 grams of cocaine was located inside a shoe as police searched the home near the 600 block of First Avenue on Jan. 19. A stolen firearm and two more baggies that contained more than 16 grams of the substance were also found, detectives said.

Grenile Bill Gainey, 50, of Philadelphia was charged with multiple felonies following the raid. According to investigators, the baggies with approximately 45.2 grams of cocaine and the stolen firearm were in Gainey’s possession.

The second set of baggies allegedly belonged to Monique Lakeysha Taylor, 47, of Williamsport, according to police. Those baggies held approximately 17.6 grams of cocaine.

Police said Gainey was not a person to possess a firearm due to previous criminal history. The weapon was also reported stolen by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Gainey was charged with second-degree felony receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released from custody after posting $50,000 monetary bail. He is also scheduled to appear before Judge Biichle on Jan. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Taylor was charged with a single count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody. Court records shows she is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

A Nebbia Hearing was held prior to Gainey’s the large amount of bail. Gainey posted through A+ Bail Bonds in Reading.

