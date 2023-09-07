University Park, Pa. — A man threatened two others with a knife outside a Penn State University dorm, police said.

Owen William Cassell, 19, of Germantown, MD approached the accusers on Aug. 20 just before 5 p.m. on the sidewalk outside McElwain Hall, Penn State University Officer Spenser Lauver said. Cassell claimed one of the men “yelled at his girl” as he got into the man's face, Lauver added.

Both men put their belongings down as they fought Cassell off, investigators wrote. They allegedly pushed Cassell to the ground, and in retaliation, he pulled out and extend a folding knife.

Cassell taunted the victims, saying, “you want to get gutted,” and “you scared,” as he held the weapon, Lauver said. At the sight of the weapon, the victims chose to run.

Cassesll took the victim’s phones from their discarded bags and "spiked them into the ground," breaking one beyond repair and damaging the other, according to the affidavit.

The two men returned as Cassell left the area. They followed Cassell and called 911 with the one remaining phone that worked, police said..

Police stopped Cassell in a parking lot after the accusers pointed him out. Cassell allegedly had two unopened White Claws and a false ID in a bag he was carrying.

Lauver said surveillance cameras recorded the altercation. Cassell used his phone to record himself taunting both men as they called for help, authorities said.

Cassell was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, possession of a weapon, and purchasing alcohol as a minor. No bail was listed for him.

Docket sheet

