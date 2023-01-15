Towanda, Pa. — State Police in Towanda are looking for the person responsible for stealing property from a home.

The owners discovered the items missing from a residence on Battle Creek Road on Dec. 10 just after 9 a.m. They contacted State Police to report their 17-foot bass fishing boat with a black trailer and cuckoo clock were missing.

The items are estimated to have a total value of $12,700, according to the release.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.

