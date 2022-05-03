Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who was covered in cuts and wandering around the woods behind several businesses was high on methamphetamine, police say.

Paul Douglas Wilcox, 36, had gone to visit a friend on Seiple Drive near Sheetz on Route 11, but then got high and sidetracked on his walk back, he told Scott Township Officer Vincent Figueiredo.

Officers were called to the area after a man heard his car alarm go off in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge on April 29 around 4 a.m. When the man looked, he allegedly saw a bald, bearded man walking away from the car. Figueiredo and another officer, Evan Lingousky, searched the area, but the man, later identified as Wilcox, appeared to have left.

Around 7 a.m., Figueiredo was called back to Seiple Drive after a second man said his dog startled a man out of the woods near his house.

The man, who matched the description in the first incident, was bloody and covered in cuts, the caller told police. Before Wilcox ran off, the man asked if he needed any help, which Wilcox denied. Wilcox told him his phone had died, but Wilcox's phone was clearly powered on, the man said.

Muddy tracks lead to parking lot

Figueiredo followed fresh tracks through the woods, and out to the Big Lots parking lot, but didn't see Wilcox. When he checked inside Sheetz though, Figueiredo spotted him in the dining section. His head and hands were covered in bloody cuts, which appeared to have come from the woods, Figueiredo noted.

Wilcox allegedly admitted he was high on methamphetamine and got sidetracked and lost on his way back from his friend's house. He reportedly remembered being cold and wet and wandering around in the woods, but not much else, he told police.

Wilcox, Berwick, was charged with two counts of theft, prowling, criminal trespass, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11 at 10 a.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

