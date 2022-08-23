Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say.

Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14.

Here's what police say happened:

Sunbury Police Officer Trey Kurtz was on a call on Court Street around 9:30 p.m. when he heard the sounds of an accident nearby, then a woman yelling, "That 18-wheeler just hit my vehicle and took off!"

Kurtz sent another officer to the accident and listened on his radio as the driver refused to stop for police. At some point, Tran pulled his tractor trailer over, but then took off again. Kurtz joined the pursuit and found other officers and Tran finally stopped at the intersection of Chestnut and Tenth streets.

Tran, 29, had to be physically pulled from the cab of his truck. He smelled strongly of alcohol and began cursing at officers as they put him in the back of a patrol car.

A search of the truck turned up a can of beer, Kurtz said. When questioned why he didn't stop after the accident, Tran said, "Because I hit that vehicle." He also admitted drinking and said he didn't want to deal with waiting 14 hours for his company to respond after reporting an accident.

Tran, of Memorial Acres, Sunbury, was charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, DUI, causing an accident that involved damage, and failing to stop after an accident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Michael Toomey's office on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

Docket sheet

