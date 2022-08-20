Williamsport, Pa. — A 16-year-old who allegedly pulled a gun and shot at a man Friday night suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the man returned fire.

Williamsport Police were called to the 500 block of W. Edwin Street at 9:50 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, the found an uninjured adult male, along with a 16-yr old suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying behind a nearby residence.

EMS responded to the scene and treated the suspect before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that the victim was walking west on Edwin Street when two juveniles in dark clothing approached. As one of the juveniles engaged him in conversation, the 16-year-old suspect reportedly walked behind him, pulled out a firearm, and fired a shot at the victim.

The man was able to draw his own firearm and the pair exchanged gunfire. The 16-year old suspect was struck multiple times by gunfire before fleeing a short distance. The victim then called 911 to report the shooting.

The juvenile suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned on numerous felony charges.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Agt. Benjamin Hitesman at 570-327-7560, ext. 7595 or via email at bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.

