Bloomsburg, Pa. — A tanning salon customer reportedly stole from the business and rooted through another customer's car to steal her purse.

Katlyn Marie Lane, 31, is now facing charges for the alleged thefts at Darkside Tanning on June 2.

Here's what police say happened:

A female customer called police around 5 p.m. to report her purse had been stolen out of her vehicle in the parking lot of the tanning salon along Route 11 while she was inside the business.

Scott Township Officer Joshua Pastucka noticed the business had surveillance cameras outside, so he asked an employee to review the video during the time the purse was stolen. The employee later called Pastucka and said Lane, who is a salon customer, was seen entering the other woman's car and pulling out her purse. Lane then is seen stuffing the purse under her seat in her own car.

The employee also review surveillance video inside the store and spotted Lane stealing a $10 bottle of tanning lotion. Lane admitted to the theft in an interview with police and returned the purse, though money was missing, according the alleged victim.

Lane, West Third Street, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and retail theft.

Docket sheet

