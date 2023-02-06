Berwick, Pa. — A SWAT team raid on a Berwick home netted guns, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana edibles, and large amounts of drug packaging materials, police say.

Now Jon Dylan Seritsky, 28, is facing felony drug charges for the items reportedly found in his Iron Street home on Dec. 29.

When members of the Berwick police department and the Columbia/Montour SWAT team raided the home, they found nearly $2,000 in cash, a 9 mm gun, a 12-gauge shotgun, 2.3-pounds of marijuana wax, 43 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, and five bags of marijuana edibles, charges state. Officers also allegedly found packing materials, vape cartridges, syringes, and a notebook with a marijuana recipe titled, "Nerds Rope" inside.

Seritsky admitted he was making his own marijuana vape cartridges and had started manufacturing his own edibles, arrest records show.

Seritsky was charged with two felony possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.