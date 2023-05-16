Williamsport, Pa. — A group of teens damaged a police vehicle and equipment after allegedly breaking into a secured area.

Isiah Quashawn Johnson, 18, of Williamsport and three juveniles entered the facility on April 10 near the 1700 block of W. Third Street, police said. A caller reported the individuals just after 10 p.m., according to the affidavit.

It's the Central Area Fire Chiefs' Association Regional Training Facility, police said. The area is enclosed with a chain-link fence topped with barbed wire. The gate is chained and padlocked shut, according to the affidavit.

Williamsport police officers observed broken windows and damage to a former police SUV. They searched the facility, including a trailer used as a classroom.

Inside, Officer William Badger located Johnson and the three juveniles. A television and several other items were damaged inside the trailer, Badger said.

The classroom damage and repairs to the police SUV is estimated to cost $2,544, according to police.

Johnson was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, and defiant trespassing.

He is being held on $25,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

