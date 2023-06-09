Buckhorn, Pa. — Suspected shoplifters struck two police officers with a vehicle while fleeing a home improvement store Friday morning, according to officials.

That prompted one of the officers, Sgt. Scott Traugh of the Hemlock Township police department, to fire at the vehicle as it left the Home Depot parking lot in Buckhorn just after 8:30 a.m., state police said.

An off-duty officer from another department reported a shoplifting in progress while at the store, said Trooper Anthony Petroski. The suspect's car, a dark blue 2023 Nissan Murano, with a license plate of MDG 2541, was in the parking lot. As Traugh approached the vehicle, the unknown suspect put it in reverse, striking a nearby parked vehicle. The driver then accelerated forward and hit both officers, Petroski said.

Traugh fired at the vehicle, which fled in the direction of State Route 487, according to witnesses.

Both officers were treated and released from the hospital. It's unclear if the suspect or suspects were injured in the gunfire, Petroski added.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect(s) or the vehicle are asked to call 911. The incident is being investigated by the Troop N Major Case Team, along with the Columbia County district attorney's office.

