Sayre, Pa. — Over the course of an hour surveillance, Sayre Borough Police said they observed multiple people enter and quickly leave a hotel room after only a few minutes.

Police were observing the room after they received information on Jan. 5 that it was being used to sell various illegal substances. A manager at the hotel allowed officers to stay in a room adjacent to conduct surveillance.

Destiny Faith Barnes, 18, of Sayre was identified as the woman using a phone app to conduct sales from the room. After surveillance provided evidence of the crime, officers said they applied for a search warrant.

According to the report, the room contained various items of drug paraphernalia that included scales with residue, various items to packaging narcotics, hypodermic needles, alcohol wipes, and a magnetic lock box authorities said is used to transport illegal substances.

A person inside the room told authorities more narcotics were going to be delivered to the room. Officers intercepted a male and female as they approached the room and located fentanyl along with an additional 85 grams of methamphetamine.

After being taken into custody, Kara Mason, 30, Lisle, NY told authorities she needed to use the bathroom. Officers said they located the 85 grams of methamphetamine on Mason when she went to the bathroom.

Barnes was charged with two felonies that included possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. She was also charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Mason was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two misdemeanors in second-degree tamper with evidence and intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Barns is being held at the Bradford County prison on $100,000 monetary bail. Mason is being held on $65,000 monetary bail. Both women are scheduled to meet with Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

Destiny Faith Barnes docket sheet

Kara Mason docket sheet