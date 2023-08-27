Lewisburg, Pa. — A 47-year-old man was caught shoplifting at Walmart, police say.

Donald A. Waltman II was stopped leaving the Walmart Supercenter on AJK Boulevard on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., according to Trooper Joseph Yedlosky of state police at Milton.

Employees say Waltman tried leaving the store without paying for Tide detergent, razor products, two boxes of Crystal Light drink mixes, and a pack of washcloths, all valued at $35.

When questioned, Waltman admitted to police he had stolen the items.

Waltman, Millmont, was charged with retail theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at District Judge Jeffrey Rowe's office.

Docket sheet

