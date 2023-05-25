DUICheckpoint_generic_2023

Drivers should be alert for DUI checkpoints

Montoursville, Pa. — State police at Montoursville will conduct roving DUI patrols and checkpoints during Memorial Day weekend, which starts May 26.

The checkpoints will target high DUI related crash areas, which are based on compiled statistical data. 

State police remind drivers of the "Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas" law which states that drivers should move over to an open lane and reduce speed when they see police stopped along the roadway with their emergency lights activated. 

Police also remind drivers and their occupants to always wear a seat belt. 

