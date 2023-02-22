Lock Haven, Pa. — State Police seized approximately $1.7 million worth of counterfeit items from a home on Peach Street in Lock Haven in October, according to Trooper Matthew Cornetti.

After receiving a report of counterfeit merchandise being sold on Facebook, state police opened an investigation into Sabrina Allyse Caris, 34, of Lock Haven in April of 2022.

Multiple undercover purchases led to a raid being conducted on Caris’ home on Oct 25. Inside, police discovered counterfeit clothing, purses, wallets, and jewelry with brands that included Christian Dior, Versace, Prada, Chanel, Burberry, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Adidas, Balenciaga, YSL, Celine, and several others, according to law enforcement.

“Multiple members of the Pennsylvania State Police conducted multiple surveillance details on Caris’ residence between April and October of 2022,” Cornetti wrote.

Over an investigation that spanned several months, authorities followed Caris as she moved from the 60 block of North Jones Street to the 10 block of Peach Street in August of that year. During their surveillance, state police watched international shipments arrive at a steady pace, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Members of Homeland Security contacted state police on April 8, stating they had been alerted to Caris because Customs and Border Patrol had seized two packages with her boyfriend's name. Allegedly destined for the home on North Jones Street, investigators claimed the boxes contained 12 counterfeit Rolex watches with a value of $101,000 and counterfeit hand bags with a value of $26,925, Cornetti said.

While speaking with Jesse Zermeno of Homeland Security, investigators discovered Caris currently had a 30-pound international shipment that was labeled “clothing” being delivered to the home on North Jones Street.

“Zermeno related that international shipments are being delivered to Caris at [address] North Jones Street on a regular basis,” Cornetti said.

An information packet on Caris that was provided to investigators on Sept. 6 showing 11 parcels addressed to Caris’ homes were seized by the Department of Homeland Security with a combined valued of more than $580,000, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Dates, items, and approximate values are as follows:

—May 9, 2021, 10 pairs of counterfeit Louis Vuitton footwear with a value of $5,750 was seized.

—March 22, 2022, 34 counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, and Chanel handbags and apparel valued at $31,330 was seized

—Aug. 16, 2022, 104 Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Bucci, Burberry, and Hermes handbags valued at $36,000

—Aug. 23, 2022, 32 counterfeit Versace, Fendi, Burberry, YSL, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci handbags and wallets valued at $52,330

—Aug. 29, 2022, 31 counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, and MCM handbags valued at $36,470

—Aug. 29, 2022, 49 counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, and Burberry handbags and fashion accessories valued at $102,745

—Aug. 29, 2022, 54 counterfeit Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel wallets valued at $18,363

Aug. 30, 2022, 252 counterfeit Chanel, Louis Vuitton, MCM, YSL, Cartier, and Gucci handbags, wallets, and jewelry valued at $153,815

—Aug. 31, 2022, 27 counterfeit Dior, Gucci, MCM, Burberry, Chanel, Fendi, Prada, and Louis Vuitton handbags valued at $35,725

—Aug. 31, 2022, 14 counterfeit Hermes, Celine, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, and Chanel handbags and watches valued at $54,045

—Sept. 1 176 counterfeit Hermes, Celine, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Pandora, YSL, and Chanel handbags, sunglasses, jewelry, and perfume valued at $56,855

In all, Caris signed for 774 shipments of merchandise that included handbags, wallets, jewelry, apparel, and fashion accessories from January of 2015 to September 2022, investigators said.

“Research shows Caris is currently selling the counterfeit designer merchandise on Facebook, Instagram, and websites for Bella Nailz and Belalux,” said Cornetti.

On April 18, investigators were refunded $78 for a purchase of a speed FF handbag from Caris’ website, according to the affidavit. Waiting a day, investigators reached out to Caris through email to inquire about the refund. Caris responded, saying “Hello I have many styles available I’m updating my site this week, are you able to add me on Facebook to see the styles available now?” she replied to an undercover State Police Trooper.

After being added as a friend, investigators contacted Caris in May and June asking about her website and available items. Responding on July, 26, Caris said “Yes love, Some are already sold now they are going quick but if you see something you like just message me.”

After arranging the purchase for a black Coach purse and wallet combo, investigators received a square link invoice on Aug. 21 for $81. Officers confirmed they would pick the items up on Aug. 31, and Caris provided her address on Peach Street along with a phone number to reach her, Cornetti said.

Caris allegedly posted photographs of her porch with boxes from FedEx with a caption, “We finally got some goodies” on her Facebook page. There were also photos of packages on mail carts with captions “shipped” and “whewww” discovered by investigators. The pictures “alluded to Caris selling these products to people that visited her page” Cornetti wrote.

Clicking a link on her page, investigators discovered Caris had a site called “Bella Boutique” with shopping categories that included clothing, jewelry, MISC, purses, and wallets.

“All items listed on the site are high end brands and are suspected as counterfeit,” Cornett said. “Items can be bought on this site an either shipped to the buyer’s location or picked up from Caris.”

Photographs of items on Caris’ Facebook page including purses, wallets, jewelry, and clothing, were reviewed by Jeffrey Brautigam, a private investigator who specializes in Intellectual Property, in April of 2022, according to state police. Brautigam determined the items on Caris’ page to be counterfeit, Cornetti said.

Undercover officers purchased merchandise on Aug. 22, Oct. 17, and finally on Oct. 25, served a warrant.

Organized Crime Troopers found approximately 3,053 counterfeit items that were ultimately seized by state police.

Caris was arrested Feb. 9, according to court documents.

Caris is charged with second-degree felony trademark counterfeiting and disorderly conduct. She is currently out on $25,000 unsecured bail and scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Kibler for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 27.

Police recorded the following items taken from Caris’ home during the raid:

—2 packages of Nike socks

—1 pack of Adidas socks

—1 pack of Prada socks

—1 pack of Louis Vuitton socks

—6 pieces of Fendi clothing

—2 pieces of Burberry clothing

—2 pieces of Prada clothing

—6 pieces of Balenciaga clothing

—1 piece of Givenchy Paris clothing

—2 pieces of Gucci clothing

—10 pieces of Chanel clothing

—11 pieces of Louis Vuitton clothing

—1 piece of Hermes clothing

—1 piece of Versace clothing

—1 piece of YSL clothing

—1 piece of Celine clothing

—3 pieces of EVA clothing

—2 Prada water bottles

—2 Gucci water bottles

—2 Louis Vuitton water bottles

—1 Chanel water bottle

—2 pieces of Prada clothing

—48 miscellaneous counterfeit mugs

— 8 YSL wallets

— 35 Chanel wallets

— 7 Prada wallets

— 5 MCM wallets

— 4 Burberry wallets

— 19 Gucci wallets

— 5 Hermes wallets

— 2 Celine wallets

— 1 Balenciaga wallet

— 1 Coach wallet

— 1 Bugari wallet

— 13 boxes of jewelry

— 2 Totes of jewelry

— 5 Tiffany’s sunglasses in a case

— 5 Fendi baseball hats

— 5 Chanel baseball hats

— 1 Polo baseball hat

— 2 pairs of Fendi gloves

— 2 pairs of Chanel gloves

— 6 pairs of Gucci gloves

— 1 pair Christian Louboutin slides

— 1pair Louis Vuitton slides

— 1 pair Gucci slides

— 1 pair of Fendi boots

— 3 packages of Gucci socks

— 2 packages of Fendi socks

— 2 packages of Versace socks

— 86 Louis Vuitton purses

— 13 YSL purses

— 5 MCM purses

— 20 Gucci purses

— 22 Chanel purses

— 17 Burberry purses

— 4 Fendi purses

— 2 Hermes Paris purses

— 1 Coaches purse

— 3 Versace purses

— 1 St. Laurent purse

— 1 Adidas purse

— 1 Bottega Veneta purse

— 2 Bugari purse

— 1 Balenciaga purse

— 6 Prada purses

— 15 phones cases

— 2 ear bud cases

— 86 Louis Vuitton purses

— 13 YSL purses

— 5 MCM purses

— 20 Gucci purses

— 22 Chanel purses

— 17 Burberry purses

— 4 Fendi purses

— 2 Hermes Paris purses

— 1 Coach purse

— 3 Versace purses

— 1 St. Laurent purses

— 1 Adidas purse

— 1 Bottega Veneta purse

— 2 Bugari purse

— 1 Balenciaga purse

— 6 Prada purses

— 15 phone cases

— 2 ear bud cases

— 9 pairs of Ugg socks

— 20 keychains

— 18 pairs of sunglasses

— 26 belts

— 11 pairs of Adidas socks

— 64 hair accessories

— 4 jewelry cases

— 101 Louis Vuitton wallets

— 10 Fendi wallets

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.