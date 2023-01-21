Berwick, Pa. — Vandals flipped over benches and destroyed a tarp at a local park last month, state police say.

Officials notified police about the damage, which took place at Ber Vaughn Park in Briar Creek Township, 6040 Park Road, sometime between 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 7 a.m. the following morning.

The large baseball field tarp had been unrolled, causing approximately $2,000 in damage, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bloomsburg barracks at 570-387-4261.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.