Berwick, Pa. — Vandals flipped over benches and destroyed a tarp at a local park last month, state police say.

Officials notified police about the damage, which took place at Ber Vaughn Park in Briar Creek Township, 6040 Park Road, sometime between 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 7 a.m. the following morning.

The large baseball field tarp had been unrolled, causing approximately $2,000 in damage, police say. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bloomsburg barracks at 570-387-4261.

