Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old runaway and her child from Loyalsock Township.

Aaliyah Marie Diaz is believed to have run away from 1530 Randall Circle on July 31, at 9:50 p.m. With her is 8-month-old Nathaniel Anthony Orega, Jr., reported missing.

Aaliyah Marie Daiz is described as a white, Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 89 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair dyed red with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and was wearing multicolored bracelets and a gold necklace.

Nathaniel Anthony Ortega, Jr., is a white Hispanic male, 2' 01", 15 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Ortega was last seen wearing a green onesie with gray sweatpants.

Authorities believe mother and child are traveling to the Allentown, Pa. area together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

