Rick Alan Waugaman is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest.

According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations.

Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

