Williamsport, Pa. —State Police in Loyalsock are investigating a road rage incident in which a driver allegedly attempted to run down another.

Authorities responded to a call on May 29 around 4 p.m. near the area of Northway Road and Sheridan Street in Loyalsock Township. According to the release, a white male with a beard allegedly hit the side of a vehicle and drove away.

It all started after an incident at a stop sign that resulted in the accuser being followed by the alleged aggressor. The accuser told police they stopped and got out of the vehicle before the suspect accelerated toward the them.

Police said the accuser was forced to jump into their vehicle to avoid injury. The alleged perpetrator crashed into the driver’s door and fled the scene.

Investigators said they located a piece of the suspect’s vehicle that was consistent with a Ford Escape. A witness identified the vehicle as a red Ford Escape with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its whereabouts is being asked to call Trooper Lauren Lesher at 570-560-1361 or through email at lalesher@pa.gov.

