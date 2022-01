Muncy Creek Twp., Pa. -- Police are asking the public for information about the whereabouts of Jesse Greiner, 32, of Dallas, Pa.

Greiner is described as a white male, 6'0", 140 lbs with blue eyes.

Police said Greiner has been declared missing since Nov. 14, 2021. He was last seen in the Muncy area, according to a press release.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference incident #PA2022-61777.