UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: Police report that the woman has been located. Thank you!

Muncy, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing woman from Muncy.

Elizabeth Detweiler, 43, was last seen on foot in the 1900 block of State Route 405 on May 9 at 2:50 p.m. Police believe she may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.

Detweiler is 5'01", 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing brown glasses, black pants, black shoes, a black Arby's shirt, and a red apron.

Anyone with information about Detweiler is asked to call 911 or the PA state police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

