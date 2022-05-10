UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: Police report that the woman has been located. Thank you!
Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Elizabeth DETWEILER was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 10, 2022
Muncy, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing woman from Muncy.
Elizabeth Detweiler, 43, was last seen on foot in the 1900 block of State Route 405 on May 9 at 2:50 p.m. Police believe she may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.
LYCOMING COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are searching for Elizabeth DETWEILER. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/NAtEbIrJU6— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 10, 2022
Detweiler is 5'01", 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing brown glasses, black pants, black shoes, a black Arby's shirt, and a red apron.
Anyone with information about Detweiler is asked to call 911 or the PA state police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.