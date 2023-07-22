Locustdale, Pa. — State police are asking for help locating a man missing from Conygham Township.

Trooper Justin Kressler of state police at Bloomsburg says 51-year-old David M. Lamb has gone missing from Locustdale in southern Columbia County. Lamb is a white male, 6-foot, 3-inches tall, and weighs approximately 220-pounds. He was reported missing on Friay.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the barracks at 570-387-4261.

