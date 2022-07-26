Mount Carmel, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy is missing from Mount Carmel and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Leonidas Godshall was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black athletic shorts. He was riding a black and chrome mountain bike, according to Mount Carmel police.
Godshall is a white male with blonde hair, weighs approximately 100-pounds, and is 4'11".
Police did not say when or where Godshall was last seen.
Any with information on the boy's whereabouts should contact the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department. 570-339-6020 or 570-648-3868.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!